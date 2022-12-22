NASS fails to pass 2023 budget as Senate blames executive arm for errors

By Haruna Salami

The Senate Thursday failed to pass the 2023 budget as earlier scheduled on the excuse that President Muhammadu Buhari presented an Appropriation bill with many flaws.

The Senate President Ahmad Lawan, in his opening remarks at plenary Thursday said the upper chamber was scheduled to receive the report of its Committee on Appropriations on the 2023 Appropriation Bill.

“However, due to some challenges, we are not able to receive the report of the Committee and the main reason for this is that the Appropriation Bill came to the National Assembly with some problems.

Lawan also said only yesterday the Senate received two requests from the President: supplementary budget and restructuring of N23.7 trillion Ways and Means advances.

Details later…