NASS election: NNPP drags INEC to tribunal over alleged omission of logo

By Sunday John

Wakili Kabiru-Muhammad, Nasarawa West Senatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the Feb. 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections has dragged INEC to the election tribunal over omission of the party’s logo.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after filing his petition on Saturday in Lafia, Kabiru-Muhammad said the logo of his party was not clearly captured on the ballot papers by INEC.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC and Ahmed Aliyu-Wadada of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), winner of the election are the first and second defendants in the case respectively.

He alleged that the act of omission by INEC did not comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 and the 1999 Constitution.

He, therefore, called on the tribunal to nullify the election.

The petitioner said he approached the tribunal to seek redress because there was a lot of abnormalities during the election.

He advised his supporters to remain calm and law-abiding and await the outcome the judgment of the tribunal.

NAN also recalled that Aliyu-Wadada of SDP polled 96,488 votes as against the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Shehu Tukur, who scored 47,717 votes. (NAN)