NASS determined to pass Petroleum Industry Bill before May 29 – Lawan

By Haruna Salami
The National Assembly has once again restated its determination to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB before May 29, 2021.
Senate President, Ahmad Lawan stated this Monday at the Senate joint Committee on Downstream Petroleum sector, Petroleum Resources (Upstream), and Gas public hearing on Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB, 2020 in Abuja.
According to him the National Assembly will do everything within its powers to ensure “the PIB which has defied all efforts in the past is passed and assented to by the President before May 29, 2021.
The public hearing has in attendance Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, stakeholders in the oil and gas sector, labour and members of the public.
