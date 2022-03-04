NASS commission appoints new clerks for Senate, House of Reps

By Naomi Sharang

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) has approved the appointment of Mr Chinedu Akubueze as the substantive Clerk of the Senate.

This is contained in a statement by the commission’s Executive Chairman

Mr Ahmed Amshi on Thursday, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that until his appointment, Akubueze was former Clerk pf the House of Representatives.

Other appointments are Mr Yahaya Danzariya, Acting Clerk (House of Representatives), Mr Fatai Jimoh, Acting Deputy Clerk, Legislative (House of Representatives).

Others are Mr Kamoru Ogunlana, Acting Secretary (Legal Services) and Mr Bashir Yero, Acting Secretary (Directorate of Estate and Works).”

Also, Mrs Henrietta Aimua-Ehikioya was redeployed as Secretary to the Directorate of Special Duties from Legal Services Directorate, while the former Secretary of Procurement, Estate and Works, Mr Liman Sanda is now the Secretary of the newly created Directorate of Procurement and Supplies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Feb. 16, Ms Isabella Iloba, the erstwhile Deputy Clerk of the Ninth Senate, formally assumed duty as the Acting Clerk of the Red Chamber.

The development trails the resignation of the outgoing Clerk Ibrahim El-Ladan on age grounds.

El-Ladan was retired by the NASC.

The commission ordered El-Ladan and another officer, Adebayo Anthony Adebanjo, to proceed on retirement with immediate effect.

The NASC proceeded to appoint Iloba as acting Clerk to the Senate to take over from El-Ladan. (NAN)

