NASS Commission: Amaechi Nwoha, a credible representative – Minister

Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State for Education, has described the Federal Commissioner representing South East in the National Assembly Service Commission, Mr Amaechi Nwoha, as credible and dependable.

Nwajiuba who said this at a dinner in honour of the Federal Commissioner, said that the South East has confidence in the capacity of Nwoha to build a bridge between the zone and other zones in the country.

He urged the Federal Commissioner to make efforts in negotiating with other zones with a view to bringing the desired development to the South East.

“Amaechi Nwoha is a reliable and dependable person. We urge him to work with the rest of the country by negotiating with others in making South East unique.

“Nigeria is now your constituency, I urge you to forge a new relationship with other Nigerians,” he said.

Sen. Frank Ibezim, representing Imo North, said that they were not in doubt of the competence and capability of the Federal Commissioner to give the South East a credible representation.

Ibezim who described the Federal Commissioner as a man of integrity, both in character and learning, said “we are proud of him.”

Ms Mirian Onuoha, member of the House of Representatives, extolled the virtues of Amaechi Nwoha.

Onuoha who assured the Nwoha of her support, expressed confidence in his competence.

Chief Ugonna Ozuruigbo, member of the House of Representatives for Nwangele/Isu/Nkwerre/ Njaba constituency, traced his political trajectory to Amaechi Nwoha.

Ozuruigbo lauded Nwoha for his humility and honesty even in the face of trials and challenges, saying he would forever remain grateful to Nwoha.

Mr Chiedu Ugbo, Director General, Niger Delta Power Holdings, described Nwoha as a humble and hard working man who had remained so ever since they were course mates as law students at the University of Lagos more than 30 years ago.

Responding, Mr Nwoha, Federal Commissioner representing South East and former Speaker, Imo House of Assembly, pledged to represent South East and Nigeria to the best of his ability.

Nwoha, who expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the South East for believing in him, said he would continue to work for the progress and unity of Nigeria.

The dinner was graced by many other state and national dignitaries, including the Deputy Speaker of Imo House of Assembly, Mr Amara Iwuanyanwu, and Senator Ocha from Ebonyi, among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senate recently confirmed the nomination of Amaechi Nwoha as Federal Commissioner representing South East. (NAN)

