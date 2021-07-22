NASS commends CAC on reform initiatives 

July 22, 2021



The National Assembly has commended the reform initiatives the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) geared towards  ease doing business initiative the Federal Government.

This is contained statement signed by Mr Rasheed Mahe, Head Media Unit the commission on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the commendation came shortly after the Chairman, Senate Committee on and Investments, Sen. Francis Fadaunsi, alongside other Senators visited the commission’s Port Harcourt Office in Rivers as part of their oversight functions.

The senate committee noted that the commission’s digital transformation has contributed immensely to growth of the nation’s economy.

The Vice Chairman of the committee, Sen. Elisha Ishaku, urged the Registrar General, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, to sustain the tempo.

“The Registrar General, Alhaji Garba Abubakar is a courageous young man who fits the job,” he said.

He urged Abubakar to also improve the commission’s revenue in to remit more operating surplus to the Account.

The committee observed that because of the new development, the registration processes were now faster.

Fadahunsi, on behalf of the committee, used the forum to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing, what he described as a brilliant young man to head a important government agency like the CAC.

Highlights of the visit included  facility tour and interaction with staff of the CAC Portharcourt office. (NAN)

