NASS commends CAC on reform initiatives 

The National Assembly has commended the reform initiatives of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) geared towards improving ease of doing business initiative of the Federal Government.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Rasheed Mahe, Head Media Unit of the commission on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the commendation came shortly after the Chairman, Senate Committee on Trade and Investments, Sen. Francis Fadaunsi, alongside other Senators visited the commission’s Port Harcourt Office in Rivers as part of their oversight functions.

The senate committee noted that the commission’s digital transformation has contributed immensely to growth of the nation’s economy.

The Vice Chairman of the committee, Sen. Elisha Ishaku, urged the Registrar General, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, to sustain the tempo.

“The Registrar General, Alhaji Garba Abubakar is a very courageous young man who fits the job,” he said.

He urged Abubakar to also improve the commission’s revenue in order to remit more operating surplus to the Federation Account.

The committee observed that because of the new development, the registration processes were now faster.

Fadahunsi, on behalf of the committee, used the forum to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing, what he described as a brilliant young man to head a very important government agency like the CAC.

Highlights of the visit included facility tour and interaction with staff of the CAC Portharcourt office. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...