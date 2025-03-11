NASS Clerk commends NSITF for living up to responsibility

The Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Kamoru Ogunlana Esq., has commended the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) for living up to its responsibility.

By Haruna Salami

He made the commendation Tuesday while welcoming the delegation from NSITF at the presentation of cheque to a staff of the National Assembly who incurred occupational hazard in workplace.

According to him, the event underscored the commitment of NSTIF in ensuring no Nigeria worker is left financially vulnerable due to workplace related health setbacks.

“This initiative is not just about financial assistance, it is about restoring hope, alleviating burdens, and reaffirming our solidarity with all hardworking Nigerians who contribute immensely to the growth and development of our nation.

Since it was the first time a staff of the National Assembly has benefited from the scheme, Mr. Ogunlana implored the Fund to “ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive their rightful entitlements without undue delay”.

He assured that the National Assembly will give NSITF the “necessary legislative support” that will strengthen the institutional capacity to deliver on its core mandate.

Finally, the CNA congratulated the beneficiary and commend all stakeholders involved in making the initiative a success and urged that they continue to work together for the progress and well-being of all Nigerians.