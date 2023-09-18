NASS approves operation of 10 new parks

By Abigael Joshua

Dr Ibrahim Goni, Conservator-General (C-G) of the National Park Service (NPS), on Monday said the National Assembly had given the approval of the commencement of 10 new national parks in the country.

The C-G said this in Abuja at the decoration ceremony of seven of its officers in the service.

“It is gratifying to mention that the service has recently received the concurrence of the National Assembly with the formal proclamation of the new national parks into existence

“With this development, the new national parks will soon become operational and will expand the scope of the service.

“More officers will now have the opportunities for higher responsibilities and career progression,” he noted.

Goni assured the newly promoted and all other personnel of the service enabling environment to operate and exhibit their full potential.

“Some of the efforts in this direction include regular training programmes, trainings, conferences seminar and study tours.

“The capacity of human assets particularly at strategic management level is critical to the goals and mandate of such institutions.

“This is why it is often said that no organisation can advance beyond the competence and dedication of its leaders, neither can any organisational goal and plans be achieved without a crop of highly competent personnel.

“I urge these new officers to reciprocate this gesture by ensuring that they discharge their duties diligently and in the highest professional standard. To whom much is given; much is expected,” the C-G noted.

Assistant Conservator-General (ACG) Mohammed Kabir of the Ecology and Resource Department in NPS said that promotion has two purposes in the service as in other organisations.

“Firstly, it is a reward for excellence and motivational initiative, while secondly it is an administrative instrument for rewarding and compensating competent personnel in attainment of the mandate of the service,” he said.

He urged the newly promoted officers to continue to be diligent in the discharge of their duties.

Responding, Conservator of Parks (CP) Dinatu Samuel on behalf of the seven CPs expressed joy for the promotion.

“We extend our gratitude to the Cg for enabling us to attain this level in our career,” she said.

She assured the service that they would put in their best to achieve the organisational mandate of the service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 75 officers of the service have been promoted to several levels. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

