NASS approves extra-budgetary funding for military equipment

President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan says the National Assembly has approved extra-budgetary funding for modern equipment to enhance fire power and operational needs of the armed forces.

Lawan, represented by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Sen. Aliyu Wamako, disclosed this at the graduation dinner for the National Defence College (NDC) Course 29 Participants on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the additional funding would help the military to acquire Counter Improvised Explosive Devices (CIEDs), intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, reconnaissance and communication equipment.

According to him, the Federal Government will continue to reform not only our armed forces but also the institutions and departments that serve them by encouraging a culture of creativity and intelligence risk taking.

“We are promoting sustainable approach to developing military capabilities, which encourages people to be proactive and not reactive which anticipates threats before they emerge.

“Mr President insists on a total defeat of criminals as part of agenda to secure territories.

“The Federal Government has been working tirelessly with governments of our contiguous neighbours to strengthen the regional security framework,” he said.

Lawan congratulated the participants for the successful completion of the course that had earned them the Fellow of Defence College (FDI).

He added that the course had prepared them for higher level command and strategic leadership.

According to him, the understanding between NDC and NASS has enabled the college to realise its full potential as a driver of strategic level training, capacity building and as a change agent.

He said it was for this reason that NASS had ensured through our mandates that institutions like yours have well rained individuals that would deliver accelerated services to our people to enhance national security.

“The legislature places premium on the quality, efficiency and effectiveness of personnel of our Armed Forces which are on the front lines bearing the burden of emerging security challenges.

“We will continue to ensure that our men are adequately empowered and that their operations are more closely scruitnised to improve performances

“All these are because of safeguarding the security of our beloved nation which cannot be entrusted to a single body and so requires a collaborative effort.

“Be assured that the legislature has been working closely with other arms of government, Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure that members of the Armed Forces are adequately equipped, motivated and trained in these respects,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dinner is part of activities to mark graduation of the participants of NDC Course 29 slated for Friday. (NAN)

