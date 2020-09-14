NASS APC S/East caucus passes vote of confidence on interim leadership

Share the news













The South-east caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the National Assembly on Monday, passed a vote of confidence on the interim leadership of the party led by Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe.

Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu who is the leader of the caucus, made the declaration when he led other lawmakers from the party to the APC secretariat.

Kalu extolled the leadership qualities of the Buni-led committee , saying “his leadership will bring about required unity among the various members and chapters of the party.”

According to him, peace has been restored in the party under the leadership of Buni.

He, however, on behalf of the caucus, admonished the Buni-led national leadership to instill transparency, fairness and justice across all strata of the party before emergence of substantive executives at the national level .

“We need more openness in the party, in order to promote transparency within the party because once the party has transparency in operating in all their activities, things will be easier.

“It is easier to win election with popular candidates. It is difficult to win elections when people are imposed. We should avoid imposition of candidates.

“You are a very experienced party administrator and governor of the state and you are also very experienced in handling party matters.

“The caucus of the South-east APC want to congratulate you; to enjoin other party members and to reassure you that we are going to work with you and infact, pass vote of confidence on this working national executives,” he said.

He assured the national leadership of the party of better electoral performances in subsequent elections from the South eastern geo- political zone.

” I want to specially congratulate and to tell you that we are solidly behind you and we shall support you in your quest to do everything transparently,” he said.

Also speaking, Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Nkeiru Onyejeohca advocated encouragement and inclusion of women in the party’s activities and elective positions.

“We are going to embark on constitutional review and I want you to use your office to ensure that you carry everyone along because there is no way we can continue living the way we are living.

“Women are helpmates to the men and in politics if we don’t have enough women coming up on board, that means we are not doing what God says,” she said.

Buni who thereafter reaffirmed the committee’s willingness to work with the south-east caucus, extolled Kalu’s efforts and contributions to the party’s growth and urged him to continue his good work for the party .

He also called on women to take up the responsibility of contesting in elections rather than waiting to be given such positions on a platter of gold .

” I disagree because most times our sisters will come from the position of weakness.

“In APC there was a time we decided to give free nomination forms to women, we did that but there was a very superior argument that came up.

“Which said that the women should come from the position of strength, because you can pay for the forms just the way a man can also pay.

“When we are talking about democracy, democracy is about contests. You have to contest; there are more women that I know that perform more than men, even in the national assembly, you can attest to that,” he said.(NAN)