NASS adjourns sitting in honour of late Jafaru

December 3, 2019 Editor News, Project 0

 By Haruna Salami

The Senate and House of Representatives adjourned sitting Tuesday in honour of one of their colleagues, Hon Ja’afaru Illiyasu who died  on Monday, (yesterday).

The late Illiyasu represented Magama/Rijau federal constituency of Niger State.

At Tuesday’s plenary, the Senate Leader,  Senator Yahaya Abdullahi moved a motion that the Senate should observe a minute silence in memory of the departed colleague and adjourn sitting till Wednesday according to their standing rule.

The motion was seconded by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, the Minority leader. The Senate President,  Ahmad Lawan then adjourned the Senate till next legislative day (Wednesday).

