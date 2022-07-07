NASREA Seeks EFCC’s Support in Staff Training, Custodial Facility

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency, NASREA, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to offer support services to it in the areas of staff training and custodial facility for its suspects.

This request was made by its Director General, Professor Aliyu Jauro who paid a Courtesy Visit to the EFCC at the Commission’s Corporate Headquarters in Jabi, Abuja. Jauro says that his agency is challenged in the areas of staff training in law enforcement and holding facility for its suspects and sought the EFCC’s assistance in that regard.

“One of the challenges we have presently is we don’t have a custodial facility. So when we arrest any suspect, for us to keep that suspect before charging him to a court of law, is always a challenge. We also seek for collaboration in the area of staff training in organized crimes. So far, we have participated in some of these trainings but are highly inadequate. We are also open to any collaboration that will enhance the issue of environmental governance in Nigeria”, he said.

In his response, Secretary to the EFCC, Dr. George Ekpungu, reiterated the commitment of the Commission to the fight against economic and financial crimes, stressing that such feat becomes easier with partnership with relevant agencies.

“The EFCC under Abdulrasheed Bawa is determined to rid Nigeria or at least work very hard to minimize financial crimes in every ramification and to strengthen institutions like your own and this is why we are happy because this is going to be done only through partnership such as the one you are looking for.”

Ekpungu says that the EFCC would be ready and willing to support and collaborate with NASREA in areas of training, in line with the mandate of the Commission. “We are well -prepared to give this kind of support and collaboration in training, in areas of our core competence”, he said.

On the issue of custodial request, he stated that the Commission will look at the request and find ways at meeting the demands of the agency.

