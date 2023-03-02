NASRDA seeks participation in space-based technological solutions, hackathon 

By Ijeoma Olorunfemi

The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) has called on Nigerians to participate in its space-based technological solutions, hackathon.

Dr Felix Ale, Head Media and Corporate Communications of the agency made the call in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja.

“NASRDA is seeking innovative ideas from Nigerians who can provide space-based

technological solutions to problems and challenges facing Nigerians.

“The thematic areas include: Robotics, artificial Intelligence, cyber-security, disruptive space applications and nanotechnology,” he said.

Ale said the online application had opened from Feb. 23 to last till March 15 2023.

According to him,the first position will win N1million, while the second position will get N750,000 and third position to be given N500,000.

He also said that those who emerged would be mentored as well as have incubation opportunities.

Ale,however,warned that eligible participants must be Nigerians with valid means of identification.

“Participants must have a product or innovative solution that solves specific problems relating to any of the thematic areas listed above.

“The participant/s must not be a company representative with a product already in the market.

“Must be ready to physically participate in the hackathon programme in Abuja throughout the

period,” Ale said.

He added that the programme was expected to start on May 8 to May 13,2023.

Ale directed interested participants to log onto [email protected] or call +234 809 961 0087 for further enquiries.(NAN)