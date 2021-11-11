NASRDA, French space firm to launch constellation of Nano satellites

The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) is set to collaborate with Promethee, French Space company to launch a constellation of Nano satellites for the country.

Dr Felix Ale, Head, Media and Corporate Communications said this on Thursday in a statement he issued in Abuja.

According to the statement, Director-General of NASRDA, Dr Halilu Shaba, while receiving a delegation from Promthee, said collaboration was needed, especially with the private sector to help realise agency’s mandate of using satellites for socio-economic development.

Satellite constellation is a group of artificial satellites working together as a system, while Nano satellites are small satellites of low mass and size, usually under 500 kilogram.

Shaba said that the agency had the capabilities both technically and professionally, to contribute its quota to the successful proposed partnership in line with its mandates.

“NASRDA despite its challenges is legitimately empowered to provide the needed logistics to lead other relevant agencies in Africa in providing improved surveillance in the region for a better derivation of economic benefits for the growth and development of the continent’’.

The Head of the delegation from Promethee, Mr Oliver Piespz, said the intended Nano satellites would enable the country achieve its plans on indigenous satellite development.

“The collaboration will bring about mutual results that will help boost the level of cybersecurity for both countries’’.

He said Promthee looks forward to building a solid relationship with the space agency for effective space development.(NAN)

