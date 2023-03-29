NASRDA centre tasks young girls on choosing careers in Astronomy

By Ijeoma Olorunfemi

The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) has urged young girls to desire studying Astronomy related courses,saying that it cuts across every aspect of life.

Dr Bonaventure Okere,Director,Centre for Basic Space Science and Astronomy made the call on Wednesday in a hybrid outreach at the Queen of Holy Rosary School,Nsukka,Enugu State to commemorate the International Women’s Day/Month.

The outreach designed for women and girls was orgnised in collaboration with International Astronomical Union (IAU) and Office for Astronomy Development.

The outreach had its theme as: “Women and Girls in Astronomy Development and SETI:Vanishing and Appearing Sources During a Century of Observations”.

Okere said there was need to let young girls know that there were careers and future in Astronomy.

“Gender inequality as we know represents the major problem affecting the academic world from achieving progress.

“Courses like Physics have been viewed as male-oriented and women continue to remain underrepresented.

“Astronomy is a course that can take you round the world and increase your way of thinking.

“We have Astro-Physics,Astro-Biology,Astro-Chemistry,Astro-Geology and in every field of life,there is Astronomy,it is a course that cuts across every field of life,” he said.

Okere further said that the IAU encourage activities through the year with focus on two strategic days established by the UN which were the International Day for Women and Girls in Science and International Women’s Day.

The director recalled that Astronomy statistics as of 2021 showed that females were only about 27.3 per cent and the males were about 72.7 per cent.

He encouraged the girls by saying that there had been outstanding women in Astronomy ranging from America,Europe,South-Africa,Nigeria and some other countries.

Ms Beatriz Villarroel, the Guest Speaker and the Speaker, Mrs Chioma Okany, all urged the girls to be passionate about choosing Astronomy-related courses.(NAN)