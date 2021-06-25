NasPoly protest: Committee recommends prosecution of perpetrators

The Committee of Heads of Tertiary Institutions in Nasarawa State has called on the state government to prosecute perpetrators of the March 11 crises that engulfed the Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic (IMAP), Lafia.

Prof. Suleiman Mohammed, the Chairman of the committee made, the call on Friday during a visit to Dr Justina Kotso, the Rector of IMAP in Lafia.

Mohammed, the Vice Chancellor, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, said that prosecuting the perpetrators of the act would serve as deterrent to others and would forestall its future re-occurrence.

He said that the visit was to show solidarity with the rector and her management over the unfortunate incident that led to the destruction of lives and properties in the institution.

“As Heads of Tertiary Institutions, we are concerned with what happened in the polytechnic on March 11.

“It is unfortunate and uncalled for as properties were destroyed during the crisis.

“We want to call on the state government to take a drastic action against anyone found guilty to serve as deterrent to others and for the interest of the education sector,” he said.

Mohammed restated their continued commitment to complement government efforts in providing quality education in the tertiary institutions in the state.

“We will not compromise standards while discharging our duties in the interest of the education sector,” he said.

He commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for his quick intervention which saw the re-opening of the school.

The chairman further commended the rector in her efforts in developing the school, while assuring her of their support at all times.

Responding, the Rector appreciated the committee for the solidarity visit while expressing the management’s readiness to do its best in uplifting the standard of education in the institution.

She also commended the state governor for his efforts in improving on the standard of education in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on March 11, students of the institution staged a violent protest over alleged closure of school fees’ portal and increase in fees by the institution’s authorities.

This, however, led to destruction of property in which the rector said the allegations of closure of gge portal and hike in school fees were false.

NAN also recalls that on May 4, the Nasarawa State House of Assembly began investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the protest staged by the students of IMAP on March 11. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...