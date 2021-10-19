NASME applauds CAC Registrar-General’s ‘outstanding efforts’

The Nigeria Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) has applauded what it calls outstanding efforts of the Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Alhaji Garba Abubakar in the promotion and development of MSMEs in the Country.

The newly elected NASME National President, Engineer Dr. Abdulrashid Yerima stated this when he led the new Governing Council on a courtesy call to the Commission.

Dr. Yerima who said the new NASME leadership was set to break new grounds in relating with the Commission regretted what he called NASME’s dismal handling of its responsibility during the Federal Government’s Free 250,000 CAC Business Names Registration exercise.

Responding, the Registrar General, CAC, Alhaji Garba Abubakar restated his commitment to work with relevant stakeholders towards the improvement of the Commission’s services.

Alhaji Garba Abubakar used the forum to congratulate NASME on its appointment on the Board of the Commission in accordance with the provisions of CAMA, 2020.He therefore looks forward to working on building new relationship with the association.

While describing the MSMEs as key drivers of the Nigerian economy, the RG restated his commitment towards the creation of enabling environment for them to formalize their businesses at minimal cost.

He maintained that the CAC’s Companies Registration Portal (CRP) was amongst others designed to allow small businesses register directly without any agent or by visiting the Commission.



