Nasiru Haladu Danu Bags OFR National Awards

Prominent businessman, Alhaji Nasiru Danu is among the 339 persons nominated on merit by the federal government to receive national honours.

Recall that the federal government announced the recipients of 2023 national awards on Sunday.

Alhaji Danu was nominated for Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR).

Apart from his track record in business, Danu has a burning desire for humanity.

Positively affecting the lives of the less privileged is paramount to Danu. He has successfully impacted on the needy through his foundation known as The Nasiru Haladu Danu Medical Mission Foundation.

The foundation has engaged in philanthropic projects like the free medical mission in Dutse, Jigawa State where about 5,000 people including men, women and children received medical attention from American medical specialists.