NASIEC presents certificates of return to elected LGAs Chairmen in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) has issued certificates of return to elected Chairmen and their deputies in the just-concluded local government elections in Nasarawa State.

Mr Ayuba Wandia-Usman, NASIEC Chairman, presenting the certificates on Friday in Lafia, said that the exercise is in fulfillment of the powers vested in the commission as stipulated in section 40 of the Nasarawa State Local Government law, 2018.

The NASIEC Chairman commended all the contestants across all the political parties on the peaceful manner they conducted themselves before and during the election.

“We are proud to say that the commission aligned with all the provisions of the law guiding the conduct of local government council elections in Nasarawa State.

Speaking on behalf of the elected Chairmen, Aminu Maifata, the elected chairman for Lafia Local Government, commended the commission for the successful conduct of the elections.

In an interview with newsmen, Maifata called on opposition parties to join them in building Nasarawa State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that All Progressive Congress (APC) candidates in the October 6 Chairmanship and councillorship elections, were declared winners in all the 13 Local Government Areas of the state. (NAN)

