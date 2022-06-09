NASHCO set to clamp down on non-registered barbers, hairdressers in Kaduna

The Nigerian Association of Hairstylists and Cosmetologists (NASHCO),Kaduna state chapter, says it intends clamping down on barbers, hair dressers and makeup artist, who did not register with the association.

President of NASHCO in the state, Ruth Aku, who gave this indication in Kaduna on Thursday, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that they would seek the assistance of Police and Local Government Authorities in carrying out the exercise.

“In other States, one cannot operate as a hairdresser or baber if he or she does not belong to the association, but in Kaduna, we have multiple of them operating without being members of the association,” she said.

She said that its members and those operating illegally in Kaduna were about 5,000, and therefore called on those in the business to register as soon as possible.

The president also called support from government in form of grants, to enhance self-reliance of its members.

According to her, without their services, people would look untidy, adding that they need support in form of grants to encourage youths to delve into the business of barbing, hairdressing and cosmetology.

“We are the ones that make everybody look handsome and beautiful; we need support to continue our good work,” she said.

“As an association, we have existed for over 45 years in Nigeria, and about 35 years in Kaduna, making people look beautiful, but hardly do we come across financial or other support from the government.

“Sometimes we only hear that the Government is rendering support to other associations; we have held meetings several times with the state Government but when something beneficial comes up, we are left out,” she lamented.

Aku further called on the Government to support them in ensuring that its members abided by the rules of the association.

She listed the association’s achievements to include the recent launch of their first edition magazine, and Miss NASHCO beauty pageant, which a winner emerged. (NAN)

