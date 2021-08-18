NASG to improve overhead costs of health agencies, parastatals

The Nasarawa State government plans an upward review of overhead costs of agencies and parastatals in its health ministry, Mr Ahmed Baba-Yahaya, the health commissioner, said on Wednesday in Lafia.

Baba-Yahaya, while appearing before the House of Assembly Committee on Health to assess the 2021 budget, said that the measure had become necessary to boost service delivery.

He also revealed that the state government was upgrading health facilities and would employ additional health workers to strengthen the sector.

Baba-Yahaya commended the committee for supporting the activities of the ministry and called for an even more robust cooperation.

The Commissioner said that government had signed an MoU with professional medical personnel and consultants toward stepping down knowledge and skills at the primary and secondary healthcare facilities.

“This goal is to boost manpower development and address other health challenges in the sector,” the commissioner said.

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Health and the management of the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), have agreed to forge a partnership for effective healthcare delivery.

Dr Ikramah Hassan, Chief Medical Director of Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia confirmed the agreement after a meeting with the committee on Tuesday.

The meeting had focused on the hospital’s 2021 budget budget performance so far.

Hassan decried incessant strikes by health workers, especially doctors, regretting that the trend was inhibiting effective healthcare delivery. (NAN)

