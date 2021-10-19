NASFAT urges Muslims to emulate Muhammad’s noble character

 The Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT) on Tuesday urged Muslims to emulate Prophet Muhammad’s noble character in relation with one another to foster good society.

NASFAT, a civil society group, the call at its 2021 prayer and lecture to mark the Maolud-an-Nabiyy, held at Ikeja Central Mosque in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, the NASFAT Chief Missioner, Alhaji Abdulazeez Onike, said Muslims should live righteously daily and not only during the feasts in of Muhammad.

Onike, who referred to the prophet as God’s greatest gift to humanity, said that, if, as a people, follow non-violence, persuasion and dialogue as preached and practised by Muhammad, society would be a lot better.

which profess as believers of the scripture should be reflected in our daily relationship with our neighbours irrespective of their religion.

“It is our interpersonal relationship would bond us or disperse us thereby either enlivening our belief or discarding it in the mind of the people around us,” he said.

The cleric who frowned upon the rate of crime in the country, said people should learn to sacrifice for others especially in times.

He said Prophet Muhammad being celebrated is an embodiment of and sacrifice benefitted humanity.

Onike said the essence of the day was to remind the people of the need to remain resolute in their faith as followers of the Prophet who live out nobility in all ramifications.

In his sermon at the event, the Guest Speaker, Imam Tesleem Moshood, said the conduct of the people was needed to define the body as a religion of peace and not by mouthing it.

“As a body the whole world looks to to reform society and save souls, need to exhibit such characters and attitudes can inspire others to be good persons.

“The feast of Maolud is vital to the existence of mankind and should mark it with joy amidst fervent prayers for peace in our society,” he said. (NAN)

