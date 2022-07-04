NASFAT urges Muslims to emulate 2022 best primary school teacher

By Uchenna Eletuo

The Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT) Nigeria on Sunday urged Muslims to emulate the good works of the 2022 Best Primary School Teacher awardee in Lagos State, Alhaja Fauziyah Adegeye.

Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike, NASFAT Chief Missioner, said this in a congratulatory message, signed by the Publicity Secretary, Mr Abdul-Akeem Yusuf, and made available to newsmen in Lagos.

Onike eulogised the doggedness of the award recipient, who was NASFAT Empowerment Secretary, saying emulating her would help advance the culture of excellence in the civil service.

He said that Islam indoctrinated excellence as a way of life.

According to him, Muslims should always strive for professionalism and excellence. The culture of excellence is an injection from Allah in all things.

“This award is a clear recognition of the commitment, dedication and contributions of the awardee as taught by Islam and promoted by NASFAT.

“We will always groom persons that will add value to the society in every sphere they find themselves through our pro-human programmes,” he said.

The chief missioner congratulated the woman on her service, commended her for making the organisation proud and also praised the state government for instituting such worker-encouraging scheme.

He said it would prompt others to crave for excellence and foster selfless service to the public.

He said a former National Youth Secretary of NASFAT, Mr Ismail Abiodun-Ibrahim, won the 2017 edition.

The cleric prayed for the good of the state and the recipient.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the yearly Lagos State Teachers Award is to recognise teachers that perform creditably and encourage hard work in the profession.

The 2022 edition sees Adegeye topping the chart in the primary school category as the Best Primary School Teacher.

NASFAT is an Islamic civil society group with special focus on youths and women education, welfare and prayer (NAN)

