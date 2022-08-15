NASFAT renews commitment to serving humanity

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

The Nasirullahi-li-Fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT) has renewed its commitment to the service of humanity in the country.

The Ilorin branch of the society declared this on Monday in Ilorin at inauguration of its unopposed elected executives.

NASFAT is an Islamic religious based organisation with the mandate of developing an enlightened muslim society nurtured by a true understanding of Islam for the spiritual upliftment of the Muslim faithful.

Alhaji Salman Ibrahim, the Chairman, Council of Elders of the Ilorin branch of NASFAT, urged the newly inaugurated officials to be more focused and work out modalities to address the challenges confronting the group.

He praised the executive for its impressive performance in the last two years, which endeared members of the society to renew their tenure.

The Chairman, Shura Committee of NASFAT, Alhaji Hameed Adio, stated that the selection of the executive was rancour and hitch free, admonishing them to sustain the spirit, enthusiasm, courage and tenacity of purpose they displayed while their selection process lasted.

Similarly, former President and pioneer Chairman of Ilorin branch of NASFAT, Alhaji Abubakar Abdulsalam, enjoined the new executive not to be distracted or provoked in the course of performing their duties.

He enjoined them on the fear of Allah in the discharge of their duties to the organisation.

Alhaji Abdullahi Alaya, the Zonal Missioner of NASFAT in the state, also reminded the branch executive to be pious and conscious of the Almighty Allah in the management of the branch.

Alaya, who advised them to be fair to all, also called for unity amongst the executive for quick realisation of their set target.

In his acceptance speech, Alhaji AbdulHakeem Yusuf, the newly inaugurated Chairman of Ilorin branch of NASFAT, commended members for the trust reposed in his executive and as well as Council of Elders for standing solidly in support of his leadership.

He appealed to them not to abandon the executive to the responsibility, saying that they have greater role to play for the success of the branch.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new officials were entrusted to pilot the affairs of the branch for another term of two years.

Some of the new executive members included Mallam Abdul Hamid Ma’ruf – Vice Chairman, Alhaji Yusuf Gambari – General Secretary, and Mallam Teslim Akinwale – Youth Secretary. (NAN)

