NASFAT Chief Missioner urges parents to pray for safe return of kidnapped boys

Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike, the Chief Missioner, Nasru-Lahi-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT), has called on all loving parents to pray for quick return of the abducted students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State.

Onike, in a statement on Wednesday, also urged them to share in the pains of those whose children were still in the custody of their abductors.

According to him, whoever knows the kind of attachment between a child and his/her parent would appreciate what is going through the minds of the affected parents now.

Onike said, “My appeal to the abductors is to become the one from whom compassion and love flourish, and not the one who is enemy and tormentor of mankind.”