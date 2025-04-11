NASENI unveil locally made products, calls for patronage of made in Nigeria goods

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has unveiled some locally assembled products in Sokoto and urged Nigerians to patronise made in Nigeria products.

Mr Sale Adamu-Kwaru, a Consultant led the unveiling of the products including vehicles at the Strategic Focused Group Meeting on Made-in-Nigeria Products, organised by NASENI on Friday in Sokoto.

Adamu-Kwaru said the vehicle was manufactured in partnership with a Chinese company using locally sourced materials.

He said the technology was designed to be transferred to Nigerians after some period, adding that the vehicles would be produced by Nigerian companies at the end of the arrangements.

He urged Nigerians and corporate bodies to join the transformative journey and collaborate with the agency as partners.

He stressed that the participants of the training were selected based on their business engagement and productive activities at different levels.

The NASENI Coordinator, Mr Muhammad Ndaman, said the meeting represented a pivotal moment in NASENI’s collective journey to champion and amplify the success of locally engineered solutions that were transforming lives across the country.

Ndaman said the innovations were planned to enhance patronage of locally made goods, invest in future opportunities and create jobs for the nation’s economic growth.

” Innovations include; solar irrigation systems to empower farmers and boost food security, home solar systems, lithium batteries, Animal Feed Mill Machines and Energy-Efficient Street Lamps among others.

“Every Made-in-Nigeria product adopted is a step toward a stronger, more self-sufficient Nigeria,” he stressed.

According to him, NASENI is also pioneering eco-friendly mobility and reducing dependence on fossil fuel as well as demonstrating Nigeria’s capacity to produce world-class electronics.

He stressed the need to promote quality assurance, innovation, and strong market linkages to ensure Nigerian products compete favorably in the global market.

In her remark, the branch Manager of Bank of Industry (BOI) in Sokoto, Hajiya Habiba Sambawa, urged participants to access the N75bn loan scheme of the Federal Government where entrepreneurs could obtain up to N5m loan.

Sambawa encouraged stakeholders, government agencies, financial institutions, manufacturers, and exporters to work together in unlocking Nigeria’s export potential.

An Industrialist, Alhaji Ahmed Tambari, stressed the need for government and financial institutions to remodel the loan system that would encourage more productions, particularly among small scale business owners.

Tambari said profitable business opportunities were available in Sokoto, and urged youths to embrace modern ways of businesses.

The State Chairman of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Alhaji Jamilu Abdullahi, said farmers and agro allied processors would leverage on NASENI support to enhance their activities.

Abdullahi described the meeting as a testament to shared commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s position in global trade by promoting locally manufactured goods and ensuring the goods meet international standards.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 60 entrepreneurs participated in the training where topics on various entrepreneurship skills and strategies were presented by experts. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)