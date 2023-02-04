NASENI proposes six possible areas of collaboration with NDDC

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), has proposed six areas of possible collaboration with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Chairman of NASENI’s Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer, Dr. Mohammed Dahiru, unveiled the proposal during the committee’s courtesy visit to the Commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital over the weekend.

The proposed areas of the NASENI-NDDC partnership include Training out-of-school children, Desilting waterways and Biomass technology for power generation, using waste in the waterways across the Niger Delta.

Others are: Harnessing gas flares for power, Greenhouse technology for tomato production and, Breeding of tropical rain forest cattle.

According to Dr. Dahiru, “Collaboration in these areas will improve social and economic conditions in the Niger Delta and the country as a whole.”

Responding, the Managing Director/CEO of the NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, said that the Commission was committed to partnering with agencies and entities willing to contribute to the development of the Niger Delta.

He noted that it was in furtherance of this objective that the NDDC had set up the Public Private Partnership Committee recently to foster various forms of development-focused collaboration.”

Details of the talks between the NDDC and NASENI’s Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer were still being expected at the time of this report.