NASENI collaborates with Italy, Jordan, Czech Republic to revolutionize agriculture in Nigeria, says EVC

Photo L-R: The Executive Vice Chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammed Haruna shaking hands with Governor Abdullahi Sule and the Chief of Staff to the president, Prof Ibrahim Gambari before Gambari went to inspect the project site of the Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institute (AMEDI) in Lafia on Friday. PHOTO: STATE HOUSE

In line with the Federal Government’s policy on food security, the Executive Vice chairman/Chief Executive of National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof, Mohammed Sani Haruna has said that the agency is collaborating with three countries to revolutionize agriculture in Nigeria.

The countries are Italy, the Hashmite Kingdom of Jordan and the Czech Republic.

He said the affected countries will offer technical assistance to the six newly-established Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institutes( AMEDI) in the country.

Haruna made the disclosures during the official working visit of the Chief of Staff to the president, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari to the Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institute in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Gambari was in the state to assess the level of work done on the project site of the institute for the North Central, which is located in Lafia.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2021approved the location of six AMEDI institutions in each of the geo-political zones in the country.

The institutes are in Lafia, Nasarawa State (North Central); Adamawa ( North-East), Kebbi (North West), Cross River (South-South), Imo (South-East) and Osun (South West).

NASENI EVC said the Federal Government’s focus was to “move Nigeria from subsistence farming to a more sophisticated ways of farming to ensure food security.

He said: “NASENI is collaborating with partners from Hashmite Kingdom of Jordan, Czech republic and Italy to equip this institute and the other five Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institute with state of the earth research and manufacturing facilities targeting the best and the highest technology in the world”

“All these are made possible by the grace of God and the deliberate priority of Agriculture by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“With these developments, all that is needed for modern farming, food processing, packaging and preservation will be locally produced by NASENI.

He highlighted the essence of establishing the six institutes bordering on application of new technology to agriculture.

He added: The Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institutes (AMEDI) approved by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2021 are not only to guaranty food security but to apply modern tools and equipment for mechanized Agriculture and Technology for food processing, food preservation and application of food availability and artificial intelligence for efficient and multi-crop seasons.

“NASENI is among the best legacies that President Buhari will be bequeathing to the next and subsequent administration in Nigeria.”

He said AMEDI in Lafia will be completed in January 2023.

He said: “The Chief of Staff may recall that foundation laying ceremony was performed on your behalf on 1st of August 2022 for the construction work and this is the level of work in three months duration”

“Although, the volume of rain in September to October has affected the speed of the construction work, we have been able to fence the20 hectares of land and constructed gatehouse , the administrative block and the two roads’ network is in progress.

“Some of the needed machines are in warehouse. We will ,God willing, be ready for the commissioning of the institute in Lafia in January 2023.”

He thanked Gambari for his “steadfastness, wisdom, astuteness, patriotism, commitment, articulation, mentorship and love for Nigeria and faithfulness in supporting President Muhammadu Buhari.

Gambari said the Agriculture Machinery and Development Institutes (AMEDI) will provide for the export of Nigerian agricultural products..

He said the value of the Agriculture Machinery Institute was to transform agriculture in the country.

He said: “We want to commend the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) for bringing into reality the concept which the Buhari administration approved for this institute sited in each of the six geopolitical zones of the country.

“We want to commend in particular the leadership of the NASENI for the commitment which we have seen in the foundation that by God’s grace, in January or February next year this will be inaugurated. I promise to report back to Mr. President, the enormous steps that have been taken to realize one of his key priorities of his administration.”

