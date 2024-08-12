NASENI Boss Hosts Pi-CNG’s Ride-Share CNG Conversation Initiative Program

The Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, at the weekend presided over the launch of the Presidential CNG Initiative’s (Pi-CNG) Conversion Incentive Program for rideshare sector, alongside the introduction of the MY-CNG App.

This landmark event took place at NASENI’s Compressed Natural Gas Engineering, Training, and Conversion facility in Utako, reflecting the Agency’s commitment to pioneering technology-driven solutions for Nigeria.

The event which held at NASENI-Portland CNG Conversion Centre, Utako, Abuja, was graced by the Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources, Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo, who served as the Special Guest of Honour, alongside Minister for Information and National Orientation, who was represented by the Director-General of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Dr Muhammed Bulama and other ecosystem players.

In his remarks, the EVC/CEO of NASENI, Khalil Halilu emphasized the significance of Pi-CNG in Nigeria’s gas revolution, noting that the Initiative has quickly become central to discussions on the nation’s energy future.

“A little over two months ago, we commissioned this all-in-one CNG facility in partnership with Portland and Dana Motors. This joint venture is part of NASENI’s vision to accelerate the delivery of market-ready products that reduce the cost of living, improve quality of life, and support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” he stated.

The Conversion Incentive Program, aimed at the rideshare sector, including Uber and Bolt drivers, offers a 50 per cent discount to drivers who sign up and use the newly launched MY-CNG App.

“CNG is a cleaner, more affordable vehicle fuel, with the potential to reduce transportation costs by up to 70 per cent and deliver 40 per cent savings for car owners,” the EVC/CEO explained. He stressed that this initiative is a response to the current economic challenges, offering a viable solution to reduce the cost of living for Nigerians.

Halilu also highlighted the importance of collaboration in achieving these milestones, commending partners Pi-CNG, Portland, and Dana Motors for their dedication. “Working together, we can and will transform Nigeria’s energy and transportation sectors,” he affirmed.

The launch of the MY-CNG App and the Conversion Incentive Program reflect NASENI’s commitment to leveraging technology to drive national transformation. The EVC/CEO concluded by reiterating NASENI’s role as a technology enabler, partnering with the private sector to bring innovative solutions to market and support national development goals, including energy efficiency, climate action, job creation, and poverty alleviation.

NASENI remains Nigeria’s leading technology-transfer agency, purposely-built to fostering innovation, research, and development to support the country’s industrial growth and economic sustainability.