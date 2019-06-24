Nasarawa: Why I withdraw my petition against Sule – PDM Candidate

#TrackNigeria Mr Musa Nagogo, Nasarawa State Governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) in the 2019 election, said he had withdrawn the petition against Gov. Abdullahi Sule in the interest of peace.

The PDM candidate had dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal for alleged omission of his name and the logo of his party from the ballot paper.

Nagogo, speaking to newsmen in Lafia on Monday, said he withdrew due to appeal from stakeholders within and outside the state.

“I also considered that this is the first time my zone which is Nasarawa North is getting the governorship seat since the state was created in 1996.

“So, I should not be the one to truncate the opportunity of the zone to produce a governor, hence I withdrew,” Nagogo added.

He explained that he had gone to the tribunal on his own and have decided to withdraw in the interest of the entire state.

He said that he had to allow the general interest to supersede his personal interest.

“For the fact that I am not a governor today, I can be someday because the future will still be bright,” Nagogo said.

The PDM candidate on Saturday notified the tribunal of his intention to discontinue with his case. (NAN)

