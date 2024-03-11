Nasarawa Varsity V-C pledges timely completion of PhD programmes

Vice-Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), Prof. Suleiman Mohammed, has promised to ensure timely completion of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes in the institution.



Mohammed gave the promise in Abuja on Monday at an event organised by university’s doctoral students of Security and Strategic Studies, Course 5, to celebrate the end of their course work.



Represented by the Director, Institute of Governance and Development Studies (IGDS), Prof. Zamani Andrew, the vice-chancellor stressed the need for efficient progress in postgraduate studies.

He acknowledged the delay in completion of PhD programmes in the university, adding that steps had been taken to address the problem.



Mohammed noted that the number of completed programmes had increased since his assumption of office as the substantive vice-chancellor of the university in 2019.

“With renewed efforts and trust in responsible individuals, the university witnessed a significant increase in completed PhD programmes, with additional 99 graduates by the first convocation,” he said.

The vice-chancellor commended IGDS for its role in achieving the feat.

He expressed the hope that additional 40 PhD students in Course 5 would graduate in November, even as he expressed the university’s commitment to academic excellence.

Mohammed said that the university had made some efforts at exploring the possibility of engaging industry practitioners in the training of students.

He urged the PhD graduates to take advantage of postgraduate fellowships to enable them to return to the university to teach and conduct research.

While expressing optimism about achieving additional milestones, he urged stakeholders to keep supporting the university’s initiatives for the benefit of the students and the country in general.

The vice-chancellor highlighted some of the milestones achieved in recent years by the university to include: study tours that earned students’ fellowships and the introduction of mandatory internships for specific programmes.

The Class Governor, Dr Peter Olumuji, congratulated the PhD graduates on successfully defending their theses and urged them to use the knowledge acquired to contribute to nation building.

Olumuji also urged them to rise above divisive tendencies and focus on research that would improve the security situation in the country.

Also speaking, Chairman of Planning Committee, Rear Admiral Suleiman Apochi, said that the event was organised to celebrate the end of their course work and felicitate those who had successfully defended their PhD thesis.

Apochi stated that the event was also to recognise some distinguished personalities for their selfless service and contributions to the academic world and the development of the university. (NAN)

By Philip Yatai