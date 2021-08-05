Nasarawa varsity tasks Nigerians on entrepreneurship

The Vice-Chancellor, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Prof. Suleiman Mohammed, on Thursday urged students and other Nigerians to embrace entrepreneurship skills to be self-reliant.

He said that embracing such skills would enable them to contribute their quota to the development of the country.

Mohammed made the remark at the entrepreneurship development programme and exhibition of products by the graduating students of the Department of Entrepreneurship Development Studies in Keffi.

The vice-chancellor was represented on the occasion by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, Prof. Ayuba Kuje.

He noted that plans were underway to improve on services being rendered by the entrepreneurship development programme through the expansion of various skills to accommodate students of the university.

“There will be upgrade through the creation of more skills centres that will train students in different fields,” he said.

Mohammed commended the management of the department for their selfless commitment toward imparting knowledge to the students and called for its sustenance.

He lauded the outgoing students for showcasing their talents through the exhibition of the different products.

The university teacher described it as a sign of their readiness to engage themselves in skills that would make them self-reliant after graduation.

The Dean, Faculty of Administration, Prof. Barnabas Barde, urged the management of the institution to admit more students into the department for the overall development of Nigeria.

Earlier, Dr Ruth Andah, the Head of Department, Entrepreneurship Development Studies, said the programme was organised to bid farewell to the graduating students numbering more than 200.

“The event is meant to give them the opportunity to display the skills they have learnt in their four years of studies,” she said.

Anda called for more support for the department to enable it to succeed.

Responding on behalf of the graduating students, Joseph Okoh and Fadilah Mohammed, thanked the management of the instutition for creating an enabling environment for them to learn different skills.

They promised to utilise the knowledge gained to enable them to be self-reliant and contribute their quota to the development of the state and the country at large.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the student learned various skills such as photography/cinematography, sewing and make up among others. (NAN)

