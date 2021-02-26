Nasarawa varsity matriculates 6, 210 students

The Nasarawa State University, Keffi on Friday matriculated 6,210 newly admitted students with a call on them to avoid unethical conduct. The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Suleiman Bala-Mohammad, told the students during the matriculation ceremony in Keffi that the university had zero tolerance for such conduct.

” The 2019/2020 Academic Session which ordinarily would have commenced by November, 2019 started briefly and had a break due to the lock down. “We are here today, having gotten approval from the University Senate to resume on 19th January, 2021 in tandem with the Federal Government directives on the reopening of schools.

” Let me inform you that this university frowns at unethical conducts by students and staff in totality; you are to shun all cult-related activities, unholy assembly, drug abuse, examination malpractice and other social vices. ” The university will not tolerate indecent and uncultured dressing, as students who do not comply will not be allowed into all venues in the University. ” As the University has zero tolerance for cultism, examination misconduct, unregistered assembly, so I advise you to abide by the school rules and regulations in your interest and for the overall development of the state,” he said.

Bala-Mohammed congratulated the new students on their successful matriculation and urged them to take their studies with seriousness in order to excel. He said that the management of the university was working assiduously to establish two new faculties, Faculty of Engineering and College of Medical and Health Sciences, in the next academic session. The vice chancellor said he would continue to initiate good policies and programmes that would have direct bearing on the lives of the staff and students in order to make the university world class.

Also speaking, the Registrar of the institution, Alhaji Bala Ahmed 11, while administering matriculation oaths on the new students, urged them to be of good character. He charged them to abide by the oaths taken in their interest and for the overall development of the institution and the state at large.

The registrar also urged the students to shun unregistered assembly, as anyone caught would be dealt with according to the school rules and regulations. Mr Ablaku Danladi, one of the matriculated students who spoke, promised to abide by the school rules and regulations. ( NAN)