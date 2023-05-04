Nasarawa varsity honours NIPR boss with Pillar of Public Relations award

By Joan Nwagwu

The authority of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, has honoured the President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Malam Mukhtar Sirajo, with the Pillar of Public Relations Award.

A statement by Mr Stanley Ogadigbo, Public Relations Officer, NIPR, on Thursday, said the ceremony took place at the Assembly Hall of the University on Tuesday in Keffi.

Ogadigbo stated that the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Suleiman Mohammed, presented the award to Sirajo and said that the NIPR president bagged the award, based on his contributions to the growth and development of Public Relations in the country.

“The University Management is proud of your sterling antecedents as a prime Public Relations professional and particularly for your support towards the growth of the public relations programme in the Institute of Strategic and Development Communication (ISDEVCOM),” Ogadigbo reported Mohammed as saying.

Mohammed noted that the award ceremony was part of activities marking the University’s 2023 International Conference on Communication and Development in Africa.

Sirajo received the award in company of the Council Member representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Ike Neliaku.

Responding, the NIPR boss attributed most of his achievements in the profession to his passion for professionalism and excellence.

He noted that such recognition could only serve as a morale booster to do more for the institute and the country.

The NIPR boss was decorated at the well-attended event along with other eminent Nigerians and international scholars, with the Ag. Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr Emmanuel Akabe as Visitor to the University.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) who was represented by Mr Isa Wasa Francis, was the Special Guest of Honour. (NAN)