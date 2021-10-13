Nasarawa Utd, Plateau Utd, Lobi Stars, others for Unity pre-season tourney in Abuja

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club side, Nasarawa United, have concluded plans to participate in the week-long Unity Pre- Tournament in Abuja from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5.

A statement by Patrick Ngwaogu, the Coordinator of the tournament, quoted the club’s media officer, Amos Eche, as saying that the tourney would part of the team’s preparation ahead of the new football league season.

Ngwaogu revealed that the AITEO Cup finalist would joined by fellow Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) sides, Plateau United, Lobi Stars, Kwara United and Niger Tornadoes.

He also quoted Kwara United Head Coach, Abdullahi Biffo, as saying that the quality of the tournament was not in doubt and assist teams in assessing their level of preparation before the of the 2021/2022 league season.

He said that Nigeria National League (NNL) clubs were expected to also participate, adding that the tournament was specifically meant for teams within the north central part of the country.

“The NNL clubs expected at the tournament include; ABS FC of Ilorin, Kogi United as well as Abuja-based club sides, NAF FC, EFCC FC and FRSC FC,” he said.

Ngwaogu, is the immediate past first Vice Chairman of FCT Football Association, also appreciated the CEO of Cone Sports for commitment to the development of sports in the country, adding that the company would the official kit partners of the tournament.

“We have reached an agreement Cletus Okojie, the CEO of Cone Sports, a leading sports wear company in the country to our official kit partners.

“The company has agreed to kit the two finalists, officials of the teams, organizing officials as well as provide the match balls.

“We have also concluded plans with hoteliers in the capital to provide accommodation for the teams at a subsidized rate, while the broadcast partners for the tournament will revealed within the week,” he said. (NAN)

