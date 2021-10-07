Nasarawa University to honour broadcast/journalist Tonnie Iredia

The Nasarawa State University says it plans to honour the former Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Prof. Tonnie Iredia, for his immense contributions to the growth and development of journalism in Nigeria.

The Head of Mass Communications Department, Nasarawa State University, Dr Josiah Kente, disclosed this when he visited the Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr. Buki Ponle, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the visit was to seek collaborations and support in respect to the public presentation of the book, entitled “Journalism Practice, Teaching and Research in Nigeria: A festschrift in honour of Prof. Tonnie Iredia’’.

A festschrift is a book honoring a respected person, especially an academic, and presented during their lifetime.

According to Kente, the Mass Communications Department of Nasarawa University, Keffi, in conjunction with seasoned scholars, have written a festschrift in honour of the former DG of NTA and now a professor of Mass Communication, Tonnie Iredia.

Responding, the Managing Director of NAN, Mr Ponle, who described Iredia as a household name before becoming the DG of NTA, expressed delight over his works being documented for posterity.

“This is the way it should be, journalists and journalism have come a long way in Nigeria and those who have been spearheading the growth of journalism in Nigeria must be given a pride of place.

“This is what we should do to ensure that their names are not perishing. With their works and what they have done, we should always cherish them.

“Iredia offered training for editors and reporters in development communications,’’ he said.

Ponle assured of NAN’s commitment to partner with the committee for a successful event.

“Not only in this event but we are committed to partner with you, particularly in this era of fake journalism and misinformation leading to the distortion of so many things.

“We cannot afford to lay back and see things disintegrating. We should voice our concern and do whatever we should to make it much better,’’ Ponle stressed. (NAN)

