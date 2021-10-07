Nasarawa University to honour broadcast/journalist Tonnie Iredia

October 7, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



The Nasarawa State University says it to honour the former Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Prof. Tonnie Iredia, his immense contributions to the growth and development of journalism in Nigeria.

The Head of Mass Communications Department, Nasarawa State University, Dr Josiah Kente, disclosed when he visited the Managing Director of the News of Nigeria (NAN), Mr. Buki Ponle, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the visit was to seek collaborations and support in respect to the public presentation of the book, entitled “Journalism Practice, Teaching and Research in Nigeria: A festschrift in honour of Prof. Tonnie Iredia’’.

A festschrift is a book honoring a respected person, especially an academic, and presented during their lifetime.

According to Kente, the Mass Communications of Nasarawa University, Keffi, in conjunction with seasoned scholars, written a festschrift in honour of the former DG of NTA and now a professor of Mass Communication, Tonnie Iredia.

Responding, the Managing Director of NAN, Mr Ponle, described Iredia as a household name before becoming the DG of NTA, expressed delight over his works being documented posterity.

is the way it should be, journalists and journalism come a long way in Nigeria and those been spearheading the growth of journalism in Nigeria must be given a pride of place.

is what we should do to ensure that their names are not perishing. With their works and what they done, we should always cherish them.

“Iredia offered training editors and reporters in development communications,’’ he said.

Ponle assured of NAN’s commitment to partner with the committee a successful event.

“Not only in this but we are committed to partner with you, particularly in era of fake journalism and misinformation leading to the distortion of so many things.

“We cannot afford to lay and see things disintegrating. We should voice our concern and do whatever we should to make it much better,’’ Ponle stressed. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,