Nasarawa United hold Ikorodu City to draw

By Sunday John

Nasarawa United FC of Lafia were held to a goalless draw by Ikorodu City FC of Lagos in a matchday 24 fixture of the 2024/2025 NPFL.

The match took place on Saturday at the Lafia Township Stadium and was played behind closed doors.

Nasarawa United, ranked 19th with 23 points, were fighting to escape relegation. Ikorodu City, 6th with 35 points, aimed to maintain their strong form.

Both teams created goal-scoring chances, making the draw a fair reflection of the match.

In spite of their struggles at home, Nasarawa United defended well and secured a valuable point against Ikorodu City.

Ikorodu City’s Head Coach, Nurudeen Aweroro, expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance after the match, despite not securing a win.

He praised his players for following instructions and remained confident they would improve to challenge for the NPFL top spot. (NAN)