Nasarawa United FC defender dies during NPFL match in Lafia

Mr Chineme Martins, Nasarawa United Football club defensive player on Sunday, slumped and died during the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Match Day 23 encounter with Katsina United at the Lafia township stadium.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defender had suddenly slumped at the extra time of the first half of the encounter while the ball was at the opponent’s half.

NAN reports that efforts by medical personnel at the stadium to revive the player was not successful and he was rushed to the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), Lafia.

Dr Hassan Ikrama, Chief Medical Director (CMD) of DASH later confirmed to NAN via telephone that the player had died.

Nasarawa United won the match 3-0 through a hat trick by Chinedu Ohanachom who scored in the 54th, 61st and 88th minutes.

The unfortunate incident was witnessed by Gov. Abdullahi Sule, Secretary to the State Governor (SSG), Aliyu Tijani among other top government functionaries who came to watch the match.

Speaking to newsmen on the development, Gov Sule, expressed sadness and sympathised with the family and friends of the deceased.

He said government would do everything to support the family.

Meanwhile, the club’s management was yet to issue an official statement over the incident.(NAN)