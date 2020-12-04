Nasarawa UNDP partner to establish agency for peace building

Nasarawa State government is collaborating with the UNDP to establish an agency for peace building and conflict resolution.

Munirat Abdullahi, Special Adviser on Non-Governmental Affairs and Development Partners to Gov. Abdullahi Sule, said at stakeholders meeting on Friday in Lafia that the two partners already drafted a Bill in respect of the plan.

She said the state government had shown commitment toward entrenching sustainable peace in the state and called on stakeholders to make meaningful and objective inputs to the Bill before its presentation to the House of Assembly.

“This Bill, when passed into law, will provide a platform where conflicts can be nipped in the bud and ensure sustainable peace and harmonious coexistence among diverse groups in the state,’’ she said.