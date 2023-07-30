Nasarawa traditional ruler preaches unity, peace, forgiveness

By Awayi Kuje

Mr Samson Gamu Yare, the Chun Mada of Mada nation in Nasarawa State, has advocated for unity, peace, love, tolerance and forgiveness to reign supreme in the country for development to thrive.

He also enjoined his subjects, the Mada people, to be law abiding and supportive of all leaders to deliver dividends of democracy.

Yare, a first class traditional ruler, made the call on Sunday during his Thanks giving service to commemorate his 60th birthday and 10 years anniversary on the throne at Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Akwanga, Nasarawa State.

He said that if people continue to embrace unity, peace and forgiveness at all times, it would promote development in the country.

“I want to call on all of us to live in unity, peace and embrace love and forgiveness in our interest and for the overall development of the country,” he said.

The Chun Mada said that the service was to appreciate God for protecting his life, His favours and blessings to him.

“I am thanking God for protecting my life as I am 60 years old and 10 years on the throne as Chun Mada.

“It is not easy for me as some men of God among others prophesied that I will not be more than five years on the throne as Chun Mada and today I am 10 years on the throne. I want to appreciate God for his protection,” he said.

Yare urged Christians and other Nigerians to remain prayerful in order to overcome life challenges.

He also urged Nigerians to always give thanks to God no matter their situations for more God blessings and favours.

Besides, the first class traditional ruler enjoined youths and other citizens to respect to each other, shun negative acts and engage in meaningful ventures for the overall development of the country.

He also called on those in leadership positions to provide good governance to their people for development to thrive.

Yare thanked Mada indigenes and others for contributing positively to the development of the chiefdom.

He appreciated traditional rulers, politicians and other well wishers who came from far and near to witness the event and wished them journey mercies to their various destinations.

Alhaji Safiyanu Andaha, the Chairman, Akwanga Local Government Council, congratulated the traditional ruler and assured of his readiness to collaborate with him in order to promote unity and peace in the area.

Andaha called on the people of the area to continue to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of their affiliations.

The council boss also urged the people of the area to support his administration and that of Gov. Abdullahi Sule to succeed.

In his vote of thanks, Chief Mike Abdul, the former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, congratulated the Chun Mada for his successful Thanksgiving and wished him well on the throne.

“On behalf of Chun Mada and the entire Mada nation, we say thank you for rejoicing with us at the Thanksgiving of our father, the Chun Mada,” he said.

He appreciated the first class traditional ruler for promoting unity and peace in the area and called for its sustenance.

The former deputy governor assured the Chun Mada of their continued support to.enable him succeed at all times.

Earlier, Rev. Stephen Panya Baba, the ECWA President, while presiding over the service, admonished Christians and other Nigerians to live lives worthy of emulation for the overall development of the society.

He also called on Christians and other Nigerians to always embrace Thanksgiving despite their challenges.

The man of God, who took his reading from Acts 13:36- 37, titled “How to be truly blessed and have Impactful Life”, also urged Christians to live examplary lives in order to receive more God’s blessing and favours.

The ECWA president urged Christians and Nigerians to always thank God no matter their situation or condition.

Besides, he urged Christians to worship God and always have faith in God as well as shun sinful acts in order to inherit the kingdom of God. (NAN)

