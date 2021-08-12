Nasarawa: Traditional ruler advocates tolerance, says key to peaceful co-existence

Mr Aliyu Baba, Gomo Babye of Gadabuke Development Area, Nasarawa State, has called for tolerance among the diverse ethnic groups in the area.

Baba, who gave the charge during a peace meeting with community leaders in Gadabuke on Thursday, said tolerance was key to peaceful co-existence, which accelerates development in any society.

The traditional ruler said he convened the meeting to discuss the way forward in promoting unity and peace among the people of his domain.

He urged farmers, herders and other inhabitants of the area, to respect each other’s rights for the development and good of all.

“I want to call on all of us to continue to live in peace, love and tolerate one another in the interest of development.

“Peace is priceless and non-negotiable. It is the necessary requirement for the development of any society,” he said.

Baba urged herders not to graze on farmlands, and also called on farmers to report to the appropriate authorities if there is any infringements on their farms and not take the law into their hands.

“Let us continue to see each other as brothers and sisters, irrespective of our differences, as no society will achieve meaningful progress and development without peace,” he said.

The traditional ruler also called on the people to take the education of their children and wards seriously because an educated populace was detrimental to any developmental efforts.

He also called on the people to continue to support government policies and programmes aimed at ensuring their overall wellbeing.

Responding on behalf of the people of the area, Mr Ahmed Yanga, commended the traditional ruler for organising the meeting aimed at promoting peace.

Yanga also tasked the people on love and tolerance for each other to ensure peace and development thrived in the area.

Also, representatives of the Fulani, Adaki Namarga, pledged to work with authorities and people of the area to promote peace in order to boost the country’s food security.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the meeting brought together traditional rulers from all the natives of Gadabuke area, including Gade, Gbagyi and Hausa-Fulani. (NAN)

