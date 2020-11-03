Nasarawa: Top official cautions against indiscriminate dumping of refuse

The Special Adviser on Erosion and Waste Management to Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, Alhaji Hashimu Jibrin-Gurku, has cautioned residents of the state, especially those living in Karu Local government area, against indiscriminate dumping of refuse.
He said the warning followed the negative effects bad refuse disposal could have on human and societal development.
Jibrin-Gurku spoke on Tuesday after visiting some communities in Karu Local Government Area of the state.
The governor’s aide, a former member of the state assembly, representing Karu/Gitata constituency, advised residents to always keep their environments clean.
He added that a healthy nation is a wealthy nation, hence the need for citizens to always keep their environments clean for development to thrive.
According to him, people are advised to avoid dumping refuse in water ways, markets and other places in their interest and for the overall development of the state.
“I am here to see things for myself and to ascertain how people are handling waste disposal.
“As Gov. Sule has given top priority to the health needs of the people of the state, we need to complement those efforts by keeping the environment clean,” he said
Jibrin-Gurku warned that government will not take things lightly with anyone caught dumping refuse at unauthorized places, indicating that the government has approved designated dump sites where people can dispose their refuse.
He commended Gov. Sule for ensuring that regular sanitation exercise is observed monthly.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that areas visited by Jibrin-Gurku include the Government Science Secondary School, Karu, Kabayi and Karu International markets. (NAN)
