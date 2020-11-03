Nasarawa: Top official cautions against indiscriminate dumping of refuse

The Special Adviser on Erosion and Waste Management to Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, Alhaji Hashimu Jibrin-Gurku, has cautioned residents of the state, especially those living in Karu Local government area, against indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

He said the warning followed the negative effects bad refuse disposal could have on human and societal development.

Jibrin-Gurku spoke on Tuesday after visiting some communities in Karu Local Government Area of the state.

The governor’s aide, a former member of the state assembly, representing Karu/Gitata constituency, advised residents to always keep their environments clean.