Nasarawa to partner with National Troupe on film village

Mr Dogo Shammah, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, said it had sought the partnership of the National Troupe of Nigeria on the planned construction of Farin Ruwa Film Village.
Shammah said this in a statement made available to newsmen by his Personal Assistant, Mr Iliyasu Audu, in Lafia on Friday.
The commissioner said the visit to the Troupe in Abuja was in line with the preparation for the forthcoming Farin Ruwa Charity event.
He said that the planned charity event which would come up on Dec. 5, 2020 at Farin Ruwa Waterfalls in Wamba Local Government Area of Nasarawa State was aimed at raising fund for the construction of the Farin Ruwa Film Village.
According to the statement, the commissioner granted audience to Tar Ukoh, Artistic Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Troupe of Nigeria and the Chief Executive Officer of BBOOG Travel and Tours, Hajiya Bilkisu Abdulsalam, during the visit.
Ukoh and Abdulsalam promised to partner with the Nasarawa State Government toward the realisation of the dreams of developing the famous Farin Ruwa Waterfalls.
Shammah, while in Abuja, met with critical stakeholders in the tourism sector to discuss partnership on Nasarawa Film Village project and other matters relating to culture and tourism.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the famous Farin Ruwa Waterfalls in recent times gained global and national attention due to its uniqueness.
Recently, a Jos-based firm, Seavone Multisystem Nigeria Ltd. indicated interest to invest some funds to develop the waterfalls. (NAN)
