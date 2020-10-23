Nasarawa to partner with National Troupe on film village

Mr Dogo Shammah, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, said it had sought the partnership of the National Troupe of Nigeria on the planned construction of Farin Ruwa Film Village.

Shammah said this in a statement made available to newsmen by his Personal Assistant, Mr Iliyasu Audu, in Lafia on Friday.

The commissioner said the visit to the Troupe in Abuja was in line with the preparation for the forthcoming Farin Ruwa Charity event.

He said that the planned charity event which would come up on Dec. 5, 2020 at Farin Ruwa Waterfalls in Wamba Local Government Area of Nasarawa State was aimed at raising fund for the construction of the Farin Ruwa Film Village.