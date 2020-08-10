Nasarawa: Sule urges Lafia residents to use Community Assemblies to foster unity

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has urged residents of Lafia and its environs to use Community Assemblies to foster peace, unity and cohesion among them.

Sule made the call while receiving members of the Community Assembly from Majalisan Baban Rabi in Lafia, who paid him a courtesy visit on Monday in Lafia.



He said with Lafia having its sons and daughters occupying prominent political offices in both Federal and State Governments, there was no better time for the people to unite than now.

“Lafia has her sons and daughters occupying prominent political offices such as the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammad Adamu, the Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State, Muhammad Ubandoma Aliyu, as well as three Commissioners, all in the present political dispensation,” he said.



According to the governor, there is no better time for the people of Lafia to unite than now, especially considering that the city is blessed with capable leaders starting from the Emir of Lafia, retired Justice Sidi Bage, to other prominent political leaders.



He, therefore, urged the people to use the over 200 assemblies scattered across the city as vehicle for fostering unity for the development of the area.

Earlier, the Chairman, Majalisan Baban Rabi, Alhaji Abdullahi Baban-Keke, said the visit was to reciprocate the gesture done to them by the governor when he visited them during the last Eid-el-Kabir celebration.



Baban-Keke said the 30 members of the group deemed it necessary to reciprocate the honour and to also declare unflinching support for his administration.



He appealed to the governor to consider members of the assembly in his government’s provision of dividends of democracy.

NAN reports that members of the assembly include: civil servants, businessmen, politicians and opinion leaders.(NAN)