Nasarawa: Sule urges APC supporters to accept national convention outcome

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has called on the supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to accept the outcome of the recent national convention of the party in good faith.

Sule made the call in a statement signed by Ibrahim Addra, his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Lafia.

According to the governor, the accusation and counter-accusation amongst some party supporters after the emergence of Abdullahi Adamu as the National Chairman was uncalled for.

“I have observed the recent unsavoury outbursts, bickering, bitter exchanges, and use of foul and unprintable language between supporters of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and Sen. Umaru Al-Makura following the outcome of the just concluded APC convention.

“This development is not only detestable but signifies retrogressive politicking; the kind that divides and retards progress.

“The outpouring of emotions at such moments is understandable, but must be tamed in order to ensure harmony, peaceful coexistence, and growth of our party, the APC and the state in particular,” Sule added.

The governor reminded the supporters that Al-Makura had since accepted the outcome as the will of Allah, congratulated his brother, and promised to support him to achieve victory for the party in 2023.

In view of the foregoing, therefore, Sule appealed for calm, especially if the supporters profess true love and support for the two elder statesmen.

“We should emulate them by making peace instead of bitter rivalry which is an ill wind that blows no one any good,” he said.

He advised that all must not forget that both Adamu and Al-Makura are illustrious sons of the state and highly respected statesmen, who preach and practice peaceful coexistence.

Sule urged that citizens do everything within their powers to remain peaceful and avoid actions that would portray Nasarawa State to the rest of the country as being unable to manage their victory.

He said the victory was not just for Adamu, but for the entire APC family in the state.

Sule, therefore, on behalf of the APC faithful, expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and other stakeholders of the party for giving the chairmanship seat to Nasarawa State. (NAN)

