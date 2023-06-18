Nasarawa: Sule calls for peaceful coexistence among ethnic groups

By Naomi Sharang

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has called for peaceful coexistence among the different ethnic groups in the state.

Sule made the call at a reception in honour of Rep. Jeremiah Umaru, representing Nasarawa Eggon/Akwanga/Wamba Federal Constituency of the state, on Saturday in Wamba.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, the governor said that elections were over and called on the people to bury their differences and give room for good governance.

“Nasarawa belongs to all of us and elections are over; it is now time for governance and so we must put our differences behind us and collectively forge ahead.

“This is because anybody who wants to run a race and continues to look back will definitely stumble and fall; we don’t want to stumble.

“Nasarawa State cannot afford to stumble; so, we must therefore come together as one people to support our leaders to succeed.” Sule called.

The governor described the lawmaker as a committed and resourceful youth that the state is proud of at all times.

“We are very proud of this young man because he is a man who spring surprises when you least expect.

”Nobody gave him the chance of winning, but God did.

“Nasarawa state is proud that indeed we now have an ambassador in the National Assembly,” he said.

In his remarks, Umaru, thanked his constituents for electing him to represent them.

He promised to initiate and support bills that would have direct bearing in the lives of his constituents.

“I will initiate bills that will better the lives of the youth, women and the elderly.

“We will take our oversight functions very seriously to ensure that the right thing is done, particularly for the benefit of our people.

”I will also assist President Bola Tinubu and the governor Sule, to achieve their mandates,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some members of the House of Representatives who graced the event included Rep. Ishaya Lalu, representing Mangu/Bokkos Federal Constituency of Plateau.(NAN)

