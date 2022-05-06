Nasarawa SUBEB opens bid for 2020/2021 contract awards

Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has opened bid for award of contracts for construction of new school buildings for 2020/2021.

The SUBEB Chairman, Mohammed Dan-Azumi, said at the opening of the bid on Friday in Lafia, that the process was in line with relevant laws in order to ensure due process in the award of contracts.

Dan-Azumi, who was represented by Secretary of the board, Hajiya Hasiya Ahmed, promised to provide a level-playing field for all the bidders and ensure that due process was strictly adhered to.

He said that the state government had paid its counterpart fund for 2020/2021 to Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

“We will use the funds the state accessed from UBEC to implement projects in order to actualise the objectives of basic education in the state,” he said.

Dan-Azumi also said it would no more be business as usual for contractors who were in the habit of collecting money and not doing the job, warning that the board would deal with anyone found culpable.

The SUBEB chairman said that no fewer than 270 companies had applied for 198 contracts.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Ahmed Boboyi, represented by Suliat Adebara, said that the commission would ensure that the projects were executed in line with the approval given.

Boboyi urged successful contractors to ensure standard jobs and that the projects were completed within the stipulated time. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

