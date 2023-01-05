Nasarawa State’s lawmaker drums support for Tinubu, Gov. Sule

By Awayi Kuje

Alhaji Ibrahim Alkali (APC-Lafia North) in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Thursday in Lafia enjoined his constituents to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in February.

He also charged the constituents to vote for Gov. Abdullahi Sule and all other APC candidates at the 2023 general elections.

Alkali, Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs made the calls when delegations from his constituency paid him a courtesy visit.

The lawmaker appreciated the groups for the visit and show of solidarity over his recent victory at the Court of Appeal, which declared him the bona fide candidate for the 2023 House of Assembly election.

Alkali, also the Deputy Chief Whip of the House, enjoined his constituents to support and mobilise other to support APC candidates to ensure victory of the ruling party at all levels.

He stressed that Asiwaju Tinubu would consolidate on achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari if eventually elected to serve as Nigeria’s president at the 2023 general elections.

“Returning Gov. Sule for a second term of office is what people of Nasarawa State should not think twice about as he has done and is still doing well,’’ Alkali said.

He also called on his constituents to vote for himself; for Sen. Umar Tanko Almakura (APC-Nasarawa South) and for all other APC candidates for more democracy dividends.

He called on Nigerians to be advocates of peace and unity to attain an egalitarian society for all and assured of his continuous commitment to provide effective representation if re-elected.

Earlier, Malam Abdul Inusa, Chairman Adogi Unity Forum, who spokes on behalf of the constituents, appreciated Alkali’s stewardship, especially in sponsoring bills and motions for quality law-making.

He assured Alkali of the constituents’ loyalty and support toward his re-election; that of Gov. Sule and the election Bola Tinubu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that leaders of the visiting teams comprised of APC executives in Alkali’s constituency and traditional rulers, among others. (NAN)