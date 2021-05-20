Nasarawa State’s Gov. Sule flags off construction of 4, 400 housing units near Abuja

 Gov. Abdullahi Sule of on Thursday flagged-off the construction of Peninsula Hills Housing Estate as part of to commemorate the second anniversary of his administration.

The governor said the estate, located close to Abuja on an expanse of 270 hectares of land, would be brought to fruition in partnership with a private .

“For a start, government has given approval for only 100 hectares of land to be used for 4, 400 houses,’’ he said.

The governor said also that controversies surrounding the issue of land ownership in the area had been settled as170 hectares of land would be allocated the land owners.

He said the state had provided land, constructed network of roads and other necessary logistics for the smooth execution of the project.

He said that provision of affordable houses was one of the things his administration intended to achieve to help the situation of the less privileged.

Gov. Sule said the project would create wealth, employment opportunities and boost economic in the state.

He lauded the private for partnering with the government to the problem of housing in the state.

Earlier, Mohammed Abubakar, Chairman of the private , expressed gratitude to the state government for giving the company the opportunity to help to housing problem in the state.

He said the estate would stimulate economic and provide suitable living environment for all.

Abubakar added that the estate would also have schools and recreational .

He said the company had finalised construction, delivery, project branding and marketing strategies.

“I promise that the company will deliver quality estate that will stand the test of time,’’ he said. (NAN)

