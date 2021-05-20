Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Thursday flagged-off the construction of Peninsula Hills Housing Estate as part of activities to commemorate the second anniversary of his administration.

The governor said the estate, located close to Abuja on an expanse of 270 hectares of land, would be brought to fruition in partnership with a private firm.

“For a start, government has given approval for only 100 hectares of land to be used for 4, 400 houses,’’ he said.

The governor said also that controversies surrounding the issue of land ownership in the area had been settled as170 hectares of land would be allocated the land owners.

He said the state had provided land, constructed network of roads and other necessary logistics for the smooth execution of the project.

He said that provision of affordable houses was one of the things his administration intended to achieve to help change the situation of the less privileged.

Gov. Sule said the project would create wealth, employment opportunities and boost economic activities in the state.

He lauded the private firm for partnering with the government to address the problem of housing in the state.

Earlier, Mohammed Abubakar, Chairman of the private firm, expressed gratitude to the state government for giving the company the opportunity to help to address housing problem in the state.

He said the estate would stimulate economic activities and provide suitable living environment for all.

Abubakar added that the estate would also have schools and recreational facilities.

He said the company had finalised its construction, delivery, project branding and marketing strategies.

“I promise that the company will deliver quality estate that will stand the test of time,’’ he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

