Nasarawa State vasity takes measures against spread of COVID-19

The Nasarawa State University, Keffi, has taken comprehensive measures to ensure strict observance of the COVID-19 safety protocols against the spread of the virus on campus, as it resumes academic activities. Prof. Sulaiman Mohammed, the Vice Chancellor of the University, said this while interacting with journalists in his office on Thursday.

Mohammed who was fielding questions to journalists about the state of preparedness of the institution, noted that the use of facemask in the university had been made compulsory. He added that facilities such as hand washing basins and hand sanitiser had been provided at different entry points of the institution for students, staff and other people to use.

According to the vice chancellor, plans are underway to establish an isolation centre to ensure rapid testing of both staff and students. He said sensitisation through the use of handbills, billboards and other forms of enlightenments would be intensified to ensure that staff and students were educated on the dangers of the pandemic. The vice chancellor commended the Governor of the state, Abdullahi Sule, for all the supports he had been giving to the institution.

The vice chancellor said the university had already started academic activities for the 2019/2020 session, adding that the session would end in October.

Mohammed said lack of finance was the major problem of the university, but expressed optimism that the state government had indicated interest to assist the institution in this regard. He also added that the university would do a physical staff audit taking thier biometrics, to ascertain the actual number of the staff. (NAN)